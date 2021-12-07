Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

J opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments.

