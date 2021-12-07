Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,581 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,069,000 after acquiring an additional 227,939 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $121.72. 124,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,283. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

