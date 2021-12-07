Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $6.52 on Tuesday, hitting $324.39. 406,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.25. The stock has a market cap of $902.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

