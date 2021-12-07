Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 11,675 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 924.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock traded up $19.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $709.92 and a 200 day moving average of $622.05. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $337.83 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.43.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

