Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

