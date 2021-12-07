Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after purchasing an additional 119,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,642,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,257. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

