Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,601. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

