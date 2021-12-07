Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.07 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.97. 21,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,126. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

