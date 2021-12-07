Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,192. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.19.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

