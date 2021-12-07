Janney Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 46,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

