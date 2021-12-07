Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

