Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.19. The stock had a trading volume of 380,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.