Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $11.23 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

HYG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. 799,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,908,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

