Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WestRock worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 25,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,288. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.