Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,043,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,526,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 105.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 864,656 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 269,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,329. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

