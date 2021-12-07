Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,936. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

