Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Shares of HON traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.74. The stock had a trading volume of 119,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,449. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.61. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

