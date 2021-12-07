Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,679,000 after buying an additional 899,945 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000.

XOP stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. 106,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,610. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $112.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

