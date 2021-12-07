Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 386.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000.

PICK traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,178 shares. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26.

