Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 114,828 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,828 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vertiv worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. 18,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

