Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 11,567 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $172.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,712. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $273.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

