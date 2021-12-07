Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.30. 82,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

