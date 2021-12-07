Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.72. 187,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $367.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $152.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

