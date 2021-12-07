Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,928,000 after buying an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.42. 10,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,557. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

