Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

