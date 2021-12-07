Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $10.60 on Tuesday, hitting $632.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,833. The firm has a market cap of $249.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $612.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

