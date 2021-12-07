Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,681. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

