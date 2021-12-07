Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 5,432 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.38. 223,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,820. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.