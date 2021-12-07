Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $23.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

