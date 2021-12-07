Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Shares of LIN traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.69. 27,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.67. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

