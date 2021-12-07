Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 81,493 Shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,493 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,336,000.

Get North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,777. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM).

Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.