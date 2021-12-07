Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $76.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,939.33. 47,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,857.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,704.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

