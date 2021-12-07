Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 461,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. 17,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.