Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,958. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.