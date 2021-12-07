Jason Alger Sells 644 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 407,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,749. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.49.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

