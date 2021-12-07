Jayme Mendal Acquires 10,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 654,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,737. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

