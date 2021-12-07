Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.36.

JAZZ opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,327 shares of company stock worth $3,024,827 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

