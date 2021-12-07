Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 66,667 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,571,500.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.98. 902,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,167. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

