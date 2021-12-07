Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 66,667 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,571,500.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.98. 902,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,167. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.04.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.