Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Acerinox in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

