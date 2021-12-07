Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chewy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Chewy stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,977.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after buying an additional 377,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.