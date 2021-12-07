Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for thyssenkrupp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.03.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

