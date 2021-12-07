Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Voestalpine in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voestalpine’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

VLPNY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.