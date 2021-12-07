JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

NYSE:JELD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 895,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

