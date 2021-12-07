Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.28

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and traded as low as $44.10. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 5,274 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JRONY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

