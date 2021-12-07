Jesse C. Crawford Purchases 17,554 Shares of Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 17,554 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $133,059.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRD-A traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,497 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

