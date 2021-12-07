Jin-An Jiao Purchases 10,000 Shares of HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) VP Jin-An Jiao purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCWB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97. HCW Biologics Inc has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.78.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth $145,000.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

