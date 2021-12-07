Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Joby Aviation.

JOBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $30,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $21,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOBY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

