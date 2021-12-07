JOE (JOE) Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $348.34 million and $27.95 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00005077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.19 or 0.08457925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.52 or 0.99806750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00077422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 133,962,006 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

