John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 56,561 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GMS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. 299,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

