John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.69

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 67586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

